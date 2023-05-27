Live
- ‘Naseeb Se’ Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ Movie
- YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment
- Kejriwal, Bhagwan Singh Mann reaches Pragathi Bhavan, KCR welcomes them
- TDP Mahanadu: Chandrababu addresses, says should take NTR's legacy to future generations
- TDP Mahanadu: Need to bring down current govt. to make AP no 1: Naidu
- PM Modi chairs meeting of 8th Governing Council of Niti Aayog
- Hyderabad: Fire breaks out from Union Bank branch in Gandipet
- BGMI preload to start for Android users; the game begins on May 29
- Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall paralyse Delhi; flight diversions & train delays reported
- Mem Famous: Impressive Day One & Special Premieres Collections
YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment
Highlights
It is known that YS Bhaskar Reddy fell ill yesterday while the Chanchalguda Jail authorities shifted Bhaskar Reddy to NIMS Hospital on Saturday morning.
It is known that YS Bhaskar Reddy fell ill yesterday while the Chanchalguda Jail authorities shifted Bhaskar Reddy to NIMS Hospital on Saturday morning. Doctors are conducting treatments and angiogram in NIMS hospital.
Meanwhile, as part of the investigation of YS Viveka's murder case, YS Bhaskar Reddy, who is in Chanchalguda Central Jail, fell ill on Friday morning and the jail authorities conducted medical tests on him. Jail authorities took Bhaskar Reddy to Osmania Hospital as his BP levels dropped.
After treatment, he was taken back to jail. It is learned that the doctors who found that Bhaskar Reddy has cardiac problems suggested that he should undergo an angiogram. Bhaskar Reddy was brought to NIMS as per the doctor's advice.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS