YS Bhaskar Reddy taken to NIMS hospital for treatment

It is known that YS Bhaskar Reddy fell ill yesterday while the Chanchalguda Jail authorities shifted Bhaskar Reddy to NIMS Hospital on Saturday morning. Doctors are conducting treatments and angiogram in NIMS hospital.



Meanwhile, as part of the investigation of YS Viveka's murder case, YS Bhaskar Reddy, who is in Chanchalguda Central Jail, fell ill on Friday morning and the jail authorities conducted medical tests on him. Jail authorities took Bhaskar Reddy to Osmania Hospital as his BP levels dropped.

After treatment, he was taken back to jail. It is learned that the doctors who found that Bhaskar Reddy has cardiac problems suggested that he should undergo an angiogram. Bhaskar Reddy was brought to NIMS as per the doctor's advice.