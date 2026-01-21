YS Jagan announces he will do padayatra next year

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will begin his next padayatra after a year and a half. He said he plans to stay closely connected with the people throughout this period.

Addressing party workers, Jagan said the public is looking towards the YSRCP and urged the entire cadre to remain consistently among the people.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 21, during a meeting with the Eluru constituency cadre at his camp office in Tadepalli. YSRCP leaders Jay Prakash and Karumuri Sunil, along with other party workers, were present.

During the interaction, Jagan discussed issues facing the Eluru constituency, reviewed the latest political developments, and offered guidance to party workers on strengthening grassroots outreach.