YS Jagan flags of YSR Yantra Seva scheme, says govt's aim is to assist farmers

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has distributed distributed 2,562 tractors and 100 combine harvesters worth Rs. 361 crores to the farmer groups in Guntur as part of YSR Yantra Seva Scheme Mega Mela.

The Chief Minister also distributed 13,573 other agricultural machinery and disbursed Rs.125.48 crore subsidy amount into the accounts of farmers' groups.

Speaking on the ocassion, the Chief Minister said that as promised the government has helped the farmers by providing agriculture machinary. He said that have made the farmers stand on their legs.

Explaining about the salient features of YSR Yantra Seva Scheme, the chief minister said that the government is providing tools at low price through 6525 RBK and 391 cluster level CHCs established. "We have provided tractors and combine harvesters worth Rs. 361.29 crores and have allocated Rs.15 lakhs for machines in each RBK center," he said.

The chief minister said that they will provide machines to benefit 7 lakh people in October. "The aim of the government is to make all the farmers better; we stood by the farmers and brought village swaraj," he said.







