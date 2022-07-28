YS Jagan asks officials to write to farmers on meters Agriculture motors

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan has issued key orders to the officials and directed to write letters to farmers on agricultural meters. He told to explain the benefits of meters for motors in Agriculture fields and assure them that it won't be burden not even a single penny and that the entire bill is being paid by the government. It was suggested to explain how the pilot project was successful in Srikakulam. He said that the farmers should be informed about the saving of 33.75 million units of electricity there.

CM Jagan ordered to grant connections immediately to those who applied for agricultural pump sets. It has been clarified that transformers should be replaced immediately if damaged.

CM Jagan reviewed the power department. He ordered to ensure that there is sufficient coal reserves near the thermal centers and make proper plans. He directed officials to ensure that power plants run at full capacity on days when electricity demand is high. He made it clear that care should be taken to ensure that coal is supplied as per the agreements made. They want to take steps to ensure better production from Suliyari coal mine run by APMDC.