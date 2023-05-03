YS Jagan breaks ground for Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan will perform Bhumi Pooja for the construction of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, which will benefit to North Andhra.



Apart from this, there are two other key projects in Vizianagaram which will be started today including Vizag Tech Park Limited, which is being built by Adani Group at a cost of Rs. 21,844 crores in Visakhapatnam.



The Vizag Tech Park will change the shape of north Coastal Andhra and pave the way for comprehensive development.



After visiting Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts and laying foundation stone for many programs, Jagan will address a public meeting held near Savaravilli of Bhogapuram mandal.