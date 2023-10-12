  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan heads to Samarlakota to participate in Mass housewarming event

YS Jagan heads to Samarlakota to participate in Mass housewarming event
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has headed to Samarlkota to participate in the Mass housewarming ceremony of poor. The programs...

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has headed to Samarlkota to participate in the Mass housewarming ceremony of poor. The programs were organized on a large scale across all districts, aim to provide housing for the poor.

Under the Navratnala-Pedalandariki illu scheme, the Chief Minister has distributed a record-breaking 30.75 lakh house site pattas in the name of women. Additionally, the government is supporting the construction of pucca houses on the distributed plots.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X