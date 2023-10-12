Live
YS Jagan heads to Samarlakota to participate in Mass housewarming event
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has headed to Samarlkota to participate in the Mass housewarming ceremony of poor. The programs were organized on a large scale across all districts, aim to provide housing for the poor.
Under the Navratnala-Pedalandariki illu scheme, the Chief Minister has distributed a record-breaking 30.75 lakh house site pattas in the name of women. Additionally, the government is supporting the construction of pucca houses on the distributed plots.
