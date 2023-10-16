YS Jagan inaugurates LAURUS Unit 2 in Atchutapuram, to create 1200 jobs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan inaugurated LAURUS Unit 2 in Atchutapuram, which is expected to create 1200 jobs with an investment of Rs. 460 crores. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for two more new units related to Laurus, which will create another 800 jobs at a cost of 850 crores.

Earlier, CM Jagan also inaugurated a Pharma unit in Paravada SEZ, further boosting employment opportunities in the region. Furthermore, the Chief Minister launched beach cleaning machines, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and pristine beaches in the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Infosys development centre at IT Hill in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Earlier, the CM was received by ministers, district officials, party leaders and Mayor at Visakhapatnam Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Visakhapatnam is growing on par with Hyderabad, Bangalore and also made an announcement that he would shift to Visakhapatnam by December.