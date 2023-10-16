Live
- ‘Mechanic’ set to release on Nov 9
- India Didactics Association Hosts ‘Asian Summit on Education and Skills’ in Bengaluru
- Manish Sisodia bail plea: ED may name AAP as accused in Delhi liquor policy case
- BharatPe introduces special World Cup feature on its speaker devices
- KCR extends sops to Jangaon, announces revenue division for Cherial
- Choice International Q2 profit surges to Rs 30 crore
- Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
- Shameful that PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur: Rahul
- HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 16,811 cr, net interest margin narrow
- Gold plunges Rs 350; silver declines Rs 300
Just In
YS Jagan inaugurates LAURUS Unit 2 in Atchutapuram, to create 1200 jobs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan inaugurated LAURUS Unit 2 in Atchutapuram, which is expected to create 1200 jobs with an investment of Rs. 460 crores.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan inaugurated LAURUS Unit 2 in Atchutapuram, which is expected to create 1200 jobs with an investment of Rs. 460 crores. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for two more new units related to Laurus, which will create another 800 jobs at a cost of 850 crores.
Earlier, CM Jagan also inaugurated a Pharma unit in Paravada SEZ, further boosting employment opportunities in the region. Furthermore, the Chief Minister launched beach cleaning machines, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clean and pristine beaches in the state.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Infosys development centre at IT Hill in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Earlier, the CM was received by ministers, district officials, party leaders and Mayor at Visakhapatnam Airport.
Speaking on the occasion, he said Visakhapatnam is growing on par with Hyderabad, Bangalore and also made an announcement that he would shift to Visakhapatnam by December.