Live
Just In
YS Jagan meets Nandigam Suresh in Guntur Jail, flays govt.
Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Guntur on Wednesday to express solidarity with former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, who is currently detained in Guntur Sub Jail.
YS Jaganmohan Reddy departed from his residence in Tadepalli earlier in the day, making a direct visit to the jail to meet Suresh. Following the visit, he addressed the media, voicing his anger over the arrest of the Dalit leader on what he termed "illegal charges."
During his statements, Jagan criticized the government of Chandrababu Naidu, alleging of filing false cases against opposition. He expressed his unwavering support for Suresh, assuring that the YSR Congress Party would stand firmly behind him in all possible ways.