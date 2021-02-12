YS Jagan reviews on Higher Education department, emphasises on quality education in colleges

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on higher education at the camp office in Tadepalli. Satish Chandra, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, APHERMC (Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission) Chairperson Justice V Eshwaraiah, APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman) were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, he inquired about the opening of colleges and the management of classes. He had discussed amending the Private University Act-2006. Amendments to the law have been proposed with the aim of providing quality education to socially and economically backward students.

For those who are setting up private universities for the first time, it has been ordered to set the best standards even if the existing colleges are to be converted into private universities. He said that there should be a joint certification with the 200 best educational institutions in the world and it should continue for five years. He said that if they receive this criteria, they should consider it as an appropriate qualification to be given permission as a private university. It was decided to introduce an amendment bill to the AP Private University Act-2006 in the upcoming assembly sessions.

He further added that the measures taken by the government will improve employment opportunities. "Doing courses like BA, BCom, if you can't speak English, it will be difficult to excel in the competitive world," he said. He said that the government is looking at making laptops affordable as an option for beneficiaries of the Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes. These measures will bring about major changes in the field of education and skills. "Recommendations should not be included in university recruitments and all the appointments should be made transparently with quality teaching staff, "he said.