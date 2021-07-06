YS Jagan reviews on Spandana program with collectors, says 104 should be the one-stop solution

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the fever survey should be conducted continuously in the state and collectors were directed to immediately test for symptoms of fever and give medical advice. CM YS Jagan said that the notified hospitals should be monitored and steps should be taken to ensure free treatment under Aarogyasri.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted a Spandana review via video conference with collectors of all districts at his camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, "We want a 104 call center for a one-stop solution and be ready to face the third wave." Authorities were instructed to give priority to the second dose of vaccination.

CM YS Jagan directed the officials to conduct Rythu Bharosa campaigns from July 9 to 23. CM Jagan said that farmers should be made aware of RBK procedures, CM app performance, e-cropping, and agricultural issues. CM Jagan directed the authorities to conduct periodic inspections on the quality of seeds and take strict measures to curb the fake seeds.

CM Jagan said that focus should be made on the greenery program and the planting program should be active. He said 4,024 villages would get fiber connections by December and digital libraries would be ready in the respective panchayats by that time. CM Jagan directed the authorities to focus on the program of giving house site pattas to middle-class people in towns for those who are eligible within 90 days.

CM YS Jagan directed the officials to focus on the development of lands distributed under ROFR and to allow horticulture and sericulture to flourish in the respective lands. "We are organizing Farmers' Day on the 8th of this month. He said the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme would be implemented on the 22nd and Jagananna Vidya Deevena on the 29th.