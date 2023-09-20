YS Jagan says administration will start from Visakhapatnam after Dussehra

The Cabinet approved several key decisions in the Cabinet meeting held today at Tadepalli under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. On this occasion, he said that the administration will start from Visakhapatnam after Dussehra.

The AP Cabinet met under the chairmanship of CM Jagan in view of the assembly meetings to be held from tomorrow. On this occasion, the AP Cabinet has approved many important bills.

The chief minister said that a committee was ordered to be appointed on the selection of offices in Visakhapatnam. CM Jagan said that offices will be set up as per the instructions of the committee. Also, he said they will proceed according to the central decision on early elections and simulataneous elections.