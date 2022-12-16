YS Jagan to conduct workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a workshop on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program to explain the welfare development schemes undertaken by the YSRCP government in the state and seek blessings of people.



MLAs, YSRCP Constituency Coordinators, District Presidents, Regional Coordinators etc. will participate in this workshop at the camp office in Tadepalli. MLAs and coordinators of the party's constituencies started the Gadapa Gadapaku program on May 11 as per the orders of CM YS Jagan with the aim of explaining the good that has happened to every household due to the welfare development schemes undertaken by the YSRCP after coming to power.



MLAs and party constituencies coordinators who are going door to door to explain the good things done by the government through welfare schemes to the people who are in awe of the people. CM YS Jagan conducts a workshop every month with the aim of reviewing the progress of the program and getting the views of the MLAs and coordinators to organize the program more effectively.