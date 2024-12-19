YS Jagan to meet YSRCP leaders in Anantapur to discuss political developments

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to meet with party leaders from the joint Anantapur district today. The gathering will include YSRCP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Zonal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs), municipal chairpersons, and other prominent party leaders.

The primary focus of the meeting will be to discuss a range of issues, including the latest political developments within the district. This meeting comes in the wake of YSRCP's recent initiatives, which have seen the party embark on a people’s movement aimed at addressing farmers' grievances. On October 13, YSRCP leaders organized massive rallies throughout the state, highlighting their commitment to grassroots issues.

In today’s meeting, Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is expected to provide direction to party leaders regarding future protests, dharnas, and various party programs. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the discussions are anticipated to play a critical role in shaping the party's strategies moving forward.