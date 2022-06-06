YS Jagan to tour Guntur district tomorrow to launch YSR Yantra Seva Scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Guntur district on Tuesday to distribute tractors and harvesters under the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme. During the mega fair, the CM will distribute 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters across the state and deposit a subsidy of Rs 175.61 crore in the bank accounts of 5,262 farmer groups. He will also launch Jindal's Waste to Energy project in Kondavid, Palnadu district under Green Cities. The arrangements have been finalized for the distribution of 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters to RBK and cluster level machine service centers across the state.



In a bid to reduce investment costs and provide better returns to farmers, the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme has been designed by the State Government with the ambitious objective of reducing the cost of cultivation and increasing net income by making modern farm machinery available to the poor at low rent. To make low cost rental machinery and tools available to the farmers and to provide the necessary equipment from seed to harvest in a timely manner so as to reduce the investment cost and provide more returns to the farmers, Rs. 2,106 crore has been released.

The government is setting up 1,615 cluster level machine service centers with 25 lakh worth of combined harvesters. These machine service centers are run by farmer groups and final decision rests with the farmer groups in selecting the desired machine tools to suit the crop pattern and local demand. Availability of Machine tools, their rent, details of those who need to be contacted are displayed at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras.