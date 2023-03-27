YS Jagan to visit Prakasam and Visakhapatnam today and tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Prakasam district on Monday and Visakhapatnam on Tuesday respectively. According to schedule, on Monday at 10 am, the chief minister will leave Tadepalli residence and reach Karumanchi village of Tanguturu mandal of Prakasam district to pay tribute to YSRCP in-charge of Kondepi Constituency Varikuti Ashok Babu's mother Kotamma at his residence.



Later, he will reach Tadepalli residence at 1.05 pm. CM Jagan will go to Raj Bhavan and have a courtesy meeting with the state Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer on Monday evening.

CM YS Jagan will leave his residence in Tadepalli at 4 pm on Tuesday 28th and reach Visakhapatnam at 5.15 pm. He will reach Radisson Blu Resorts in Rushikonda at 6 pm and will participate in an interaction program with G-20 representatives between 7-8 pm.

The Chief Minister will participate in a special 'Gala Dinner' with guests and depart from Visakhapatnam at 8.45 pm and reach the residence at Tadepalli at 10 am.