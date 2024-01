YS Sharmila to meet Chandrababu Naidu to invite to her son's wedding

In a significant development, Andhra Pradesh Congress leader YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his residence today at 11 am.

It is reported that YS Sharmila will be inviting the TDP chief to her son, YS Raja Reddy's wedding.