YS Sharmila to participate in road show in Denduluru today
On February 2, 2024, which falls on a Thursday at four o'clock in the evening, a road show and public meeting will be conducted under the guidance of Mr. DVR K Choudhary, the In-charge of Eluru District Denduluru Constituency. The event will take place on National Highway 5, starting from Satyanarayanapuram Cross Road, passing through Undrajavaram Village, and ending at Pothunur Village Gandhi Bomma Center.
The District Congress Party President, Rajanala Rammohan Rao, and the State President of Andhra Pradesh Congress Party, Mrs. YS Sharmila Reddy, would present at the event. The chief guest for the meeting will be Dr. KVP Ramachandra Rao, along with CWC members N Raghuveera Reddy and Koppula Raju, CWC special invitee Gidugu Ruddaraju, and Narasapuram ex-parliament member Kanumuru Bapiraju. Additionally, Smt. Sundara Padmashri, the Working President of Andhra Pradesh Congress Party, and Jetty Gurunath Rao, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Kisan Cell, will be in attendance.
All Congress party workers, leaders of affiliated groups, SC, ST, BC minority women Congress leaders, are requested to participate in this meeting and contribute to the success of our PCC President, Sharmila Reddy.