YS Viveka murder case: CBI sleuths makes yet another arrest in the case

The CBI officials who are investigating YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case have arrested another person in connection with this case. The CBI officials, who conducted an investigation in this case, arrested Uday Kumar Reddy of Pulivendula today.

Meanwhile, it is known that Uday Kumar filed a case against former CBI SP Ram Singh alleging of harassing him. The CBI also revealed the issue of Uday Kumar Reddy and Prakash Reddy in Sunil Yadav's bail petition counter.



The officials are shifting Uday Kumar Reddy from Kadapa to Hyderabad and will produce him before the magistrate in Hyderabad.

