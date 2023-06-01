YS Viveka murder case: YS Bhaskar Reddy moves CBI court for bail

YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, who was arrested in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, filed a bail petition in the CBI court on Thursday. Bhaskar Reddy, who has been in Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad since 16th of last month, has asked for bail.

During the arrest of Bhaskar Reddy, CBI officials have mentioned several key points in the remand report submitted to the court alleging that YS Bhaskar Reddy conspired to kill YS Vivekananda Reddy.

It is known that YS Avinash Reddy has got the conditional anticipatory bail in the High Court on Wednesday. The court directed YS Avinash Reddy to attend the CBI inquiry and co-operate with them in the inquiry. And now, it remains to be seen whether YS Avinash Reddy father YS Bhaskar Reddy would get bail in the case.