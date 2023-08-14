YS Vivekananda murder case: MP Avinash Reddy appears before CBI Court

Hyderabad: YCP MP Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI Court in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He came to the Court after the CBI issued a summons in July asking him to attend the hearing on Monday that is August 14.

On this occasion, the CBI officials filed a 145-page supplementary charge sheet against YS Avinash Reddy, YS Bhaskara Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy in the CBI court.

All except A4 Dastagiri, who became an approver, attended court hearing. Bhaskar Reddy, Devi Reddy Shankar Reddy, Erra Gangireddy, Uma Shankar Reddy and Sunil Yadav who are in Chanchal Guda Jail were produced before the Court.

Avinash Reddy appeared in the Court before all of them. As the rest of the accused did not reach the Court by then, the Court adjourned the trial for a while. The CBI court, which started the investigation after everyone turned up, adjourned the next hearing to September 1.