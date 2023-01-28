YS Vivekananda Reddy case: MP Avinash Reddy meets Vijayaama ahead of CBI inquiry

Hyderabad: In a significant development, YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother Vijayamma at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, hours before attending a CBI inquiry regarding the murder case of late Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

According to the sources, Avinash Reddy is scheduled to attend the CBI inquiry on Saturday at 3 pm in Hyderabad. After the meeting with Vijayamma, the MP told the media that he will attend the CBI inquiry as per the notice received and left the spot.

Earlier, MP Avinash Reddy wrote a letter to the CBI requesting for a transparent investigation, audio and video recording of the inquiry, and permission to have a lawyer present during the inquiry.