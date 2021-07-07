Top
YSR Rythu Dinotsavam to be celebrated tomorrow

YSR Rythu Dinotsavam
YSR Rythu Dinotsavam to be celebrated tomorrow (representation image)

Highlights

YSR Rythu Dinotsavam will be organised on July 8, birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, according to M V S Nagireddy, vice-chairman, AP Agricultural Mission.

Amaravati: YSR Rythu Dinotsavam will be organised on July 8, birth anniversary of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, according to M V S Nagireddy, vice-chairman, AP Agricultural Mission.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Nagireddy said that Rajasekhara Reddy implemented several welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers and strived hard for bringing Krishna water to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu head regulator. He said that YSR laid foundation for Polavaram project and made efforts to get clearances for the project.

Nagireddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was also implementing several schemes for the welfare of farmers. The state government introduced 24 schemes, including YSR free insurance scheme, YSR zero interest scheme for the benefit of farmers. Nagireddy said that the state government set up YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras to benefit the farmers.

