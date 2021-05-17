YSRCP alleges Chandrababu Naidu of behind Raghurama Krishnam Raju's comments

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party MP Mithun Reddy said that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu was behind Raghurama Krishnam Raju's actions. He has criticised that Raghurama's is working under the direction of Naidu and started new drama as soon as bail petition rejected. He was incensed that his remarks were meant to divide the castes and religions. "Raghurama Krishnam Raju is apparently conspiring against the government and his family members are also used as pawns and trying to divert the case as it is life-threatening. '' Reddy said. Mithun Reddy said that the medical team had reported to the court that the police had not beaten him.

YSR Congress party MP Balashowri said that Raghurama Krishnam Raju had changed party five times before becoming an MP and was given a niche position in the party. The CM was incensed that he had made baseless allegations against the ministers and for making remarks that divide the castes and religions and for pretending to be beaten by the police.



YSR Congress Party MP Srikrishna Devarayalu was incensed at Raghurama Krishnam Raju's attitude and outraged that he was reading the script of TDP and trying to divide the castes and religions. He clarified that the government was acting in accordance with the law in this case.