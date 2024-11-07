  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Boycotts MLC Elections Citing Law and Order Issue

Perni Nani
x

Perni Nani

Highlights

YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming MLC elections for the Krishna-Guntur and godavari districts.

YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming MLC elections for the Krishna-Guntur and godavari districts. Former Minister Perni Nani addressed the media on Thursday, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state as the primary reason for this unprecedented decision.

Nani expressed grave concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, stating, "There is no possibility of these elections being conducted in a righteous manner." He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also weighed in on the issue, criticizing the state of the police system. He remarked, "The police system is unconscious and is not functioning effectively," suggesting that the authorities are more focused on targeting political leaders rather than maintaining public safety.

Nani further highlighted the ongoing harassment faced by YCP members, revealing that their social media activists have received 41A notices and have been subjected to harassment. He criticized the government for failing to address the pressing issue of law and order.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick