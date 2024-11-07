YSRCP Boycotts MLC Elections Citing Law and Order Issue

YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming MLC elections for the Krishna-Guntur and godavari districts. Former Minister Perni Nani addressed the media on Thursday, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state as the primary reason for this unprecedented decision.

Nani expressed grave concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, stating, "There is no possibility of these elections being conducted in a righteous manner." He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also weighed in on the issue, criticizing the state of the police system. He remarked, "The police system is unconscious and is not functioning effectively," suggesting that the authorities are more focused on targeting political leaders rather than maintaining public safety.

Nani further highlighted the ongoing harassment faced by YCP members, revealing that their social media activists have received 41A notices and have been subjected to harassment. He criticized the government for failing to address the pressing issue of law and order.