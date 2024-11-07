Live
- Polls miss mark again in US presidential election
- Does Cong want to rewrite Constitution, asks BJP over ‘blank’ red book in Maharashtra
- Teenage driver arrested after woman killed, police injured in Australia crash
- YSRCP Boycotts MLC Elections Citing Law and Order Issue
- K’taka BJP urges EC to take action on use of money in bypolls
- Waqf row: JPC Chairman receives over 500 petitions from farmers in K'taka
- Astro Focus: Key Challenges and Opportunities for Each Rashi's on November 7
- Google Cloud to Require Multi-Factor Authentication Starting 2025
- Naveen blames Odisha govt for mango kernel deaths
- ED Issues Notices to Former Minister Malla Reddy Over PG Medical Seat Scam
Just In
YSRCP Boycotts MLC Elections Citing Law and Order Issue
YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming MLC elections for the Krishna-Guntur and godavari districts.
YSRCP has announced its decision to boycott the upcoming MLC elections for the Krishna-Guntur and godavari districts. Former Minister Perni Nani addressed the media on Thursday, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state as the primary reason for this unprecedented decision.
Nani expressed grave concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, stating, "There is no possibility of these elections being conducted in a righteous manner." He recalled that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also weighed in on the issue, criticizing the state of the police system. He remarked, "The police system is unconscious and is not functioning effectively," suggesting that the authorities are more focused on targeting political leaders rather than maintaining public safety.
Nani further highlighted the ongoing harassment faced by YCP members, revealing that their social media activists have received 41A notices and have been subjected to harassment. He criticized the government for failing to address the pressing issue of law and order.