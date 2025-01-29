YSRCP flays Naidu over promises

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP Youth Wing State President and former MLA Jakkampudi Raja criticised TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for failing to fulfil promises on housing schemes.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Raja accused Naidu of neglecting the poor, claiming he never allocated land

for housing during his career and even opposed welfare projects, citing “social imbalance.”

Raja highlighted that under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, 30 lakh house sites were distributed, and 17,000 colonies were built with proper infrastructure.

Raja accused Naidu of spreading misinformation about finances and burdening citizens with Rs 19,000 crore in electricity tariff hikes.

He demanded that Naidu fulfil promises or resign and announced a YSRCP protest on February 5 to demand clearance of Rs 4,000 crore worth pending fee reimbursements.