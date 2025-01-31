Live
Just In
YSRCP leader criticises delay in implementation of ‘Super 6’ schemes
Ongole: Prakasam district YSR Congress Party president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy criticized Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s handling of the promised ‘Super 6’ welfare schemes.
Speaking at a press meet here on Thursday, Sivaprasad Reddy said that Naidu has deceived the public by citing financial constraints to avoid implementing the schemes he promised during his election campaign. He said the discrepancy in the claims by the NDA parties, noting that while they
spoke of Rs 14 lakh crore before elections, the chief minister now claims the state has a debt of 6 lakh crore.
He demanded Naidu to explain to the public why the Super 6 schemes aren’t being implemented despite his pre-election promises. He contrasted this with his party’s previous governance and said that they not only fulfilled their promises but also established
medical colleges in remote areas. He expressed concern that these medical colleges are now being privatised under NDA’s rule.
He dismissed rumours about party defections, stating that only those seeking personal gains were leaving the party.
He announced that Chunduri Ravi has been appointed as the YSRCP in-charge of Ongole constituency, with district-wide party committees to be formed soon. He expressed confidence about winning all eight constituencies in the district in the next elections.