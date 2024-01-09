YSRCP likely to announce final list of in-charges to the assembly and Parliament constituencies

The final list of YSRCP in-charges will be released today, with the high command working on assembly and MP seats. So far, 38 in-charges have been announced, but there are expected to be changes and additions for another 10 to 15 positions. This includes seats such as Eluru, Guntur, and Kurnool MP seats.

Senior leaders are currently working on the assembly seats in joint Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Nellore, and Chittoor districts. The final stage of CM Jagan's exercise on YCP's third list has come to an end.

In addition to the MLA seats, attention is also being given to the MP seats. YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has already announced his intention to contest from Nellore. Discussions are also taking place to field Tollywood director V.V.Vinayak from Machilipatnam. There are speculations over actor Ali contesting from Nandyal and Sunil Chalamalasetty from Kakinada, Chinna Seenu from Vizianagaram and Karanam Dharmashree from Anakapalli respectively.