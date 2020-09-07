YSRCP MP fires on government on Antarvedi incident, urges YS Jagan to save temples in the state

The ruling YSR Congress party MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has expressed concern that attacks on Hindu temples are on the rise in Andhra Pradesh. The MP questioned the state government on what steps were taken in the incident of burning the chariot of Srilaxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi in East Godavari district. He alleged that the burning of the chariot was suspected to be a conspiracy. Some YSRCP leaders were incensed that they were talking insanely to appease Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He questioned why they were reluctant to take action against those responsible for such accidents. MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has made serious allegations about what they are doing if an attack is being made on a religion. He was outraged that CCTV cameras were not working in the interior of temple.



Later, Raghurama Krishnam Raju spoke on the YSR Sampurna Poshana scheme and said that he was happy that the Jagan government had introduced this scheme. He recalled that the central government had launched a Rs 9,000 crore nutrition campaign in 2017. He said 60 per cent of the funds for the scheme were coming from the central government. He said the state should give due priority to the central government in its announcements on the scheme. Raghurama Krishnam Raju advised the state government to ban low quality liquor in the state.

