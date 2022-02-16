YSRCP MP Margani Bharat flags GVL Narasimha Rao, alleges of stopping SCS to AP

Rajahmundry YSRCP MP Margani Bharat flagged that BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao was the reason for removing AP special status from the Union Home Ministry agenda. He was incensed that GVL was obstructing the special status for Andhra Pradesh. Bharat demanded to include the issue of special category status which was removed from the Union Home Ministry panel agenda on the 17th of this month.

He recalled that Telangana CM KCR had also told him to give special status to AP.

Margani Bharat said 22 YSRCP MPs had spoken in Parliament several times about the injustice being done to Andhra Pradesh and recalled that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in the Rajya Sabha stating that injustice had met to Andhra Pradesh.

The MP said that the centre has to reimburse Rs. 2,100 crore for the Polavaram project and thanked the Center for laying new national highways in Andhra Pradesh.