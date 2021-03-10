YSRCP MPs should resign to mount pressure on Centre

Guntur : Tamanampalli Mohan Gandhi, grandson of Tamanampalli Amrutha Rao whose fast-unto-death protest resulted in setting up of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to mount pressure on the Centre to stop privatisation of prestigious Vizag Steel Plant.

He said that the Chief Minister should explain Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how Amrutha Rao observed Deeksha and mountedpressure on the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to set up Steel Plant at Vizag.

He appreciated the decision of the Chief Minister for deciding to write a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi against privatisation of VSP and seeking his appointment to discuss the matter.

In a statement, he said that all the MPs in the State should raise the issue in the Parliament. He recalled that the VSP is directly or indirectly feeding over lakh families.

He demanded that the Chief Minister pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly against privatisation of VSP immediately.If needed YSRCP MPs should tender their resignations to mount pressure on the Centre to stop privatisation of VSP.

He recently went to Vizag to extend his support to the agitating employees of the Vizag Steel Plant. He felt that if VSP is privatised, private management will give priority to maximise the profits. He recalled that the VSP bagged many awards for best performance.

It may be mentioned that when the Central government had proposed three places including Vizag to set up steel plant, Tamanampalli Amrutha Rao hailed from Guntur city went to Vizag and observed 21 days fast in Vizag in 1966.

Immediately, Indira Gandhi responded and accepted his demand and agreed to set up steel plant in Vizag.