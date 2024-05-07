Congress stands for National unity says Arathi Krishna

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Dr. Aarti Krishna, Secretary of Overseas AICC, said that the people should fight against divisive ideologies, discord, and hatred ideologies and win the Congress party which is committed to National unity. She came to Rajahmundry on Tuesday to campaign in support of Rajahmundry Congress MP candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju. On this occasion, she spoke at a media conference at the Congress election office in Rajahmundry.

She said that more than 4000 NRIs are engaged in election campaigns in support of the Congress party in various states across the country. She said that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had conducted Bharat Jodo and Bharat Nyay Yatras to bring down the religious and regional barriers in the country and revive the cultural unity of India, which has lived together for centuries.

She described these elections as a struggle for the preservation of the Constitution and a struggle for the preservation of the Indian heart and soul. He said that NRIs are working hard to promote the ideology of Congress which is committed to national integrity. Arathi Krishna said that Congress has achieved many great things like the Green Revolution, White Revolution, Space Research, RTI Act, Food Security Bill, Nuclear Power, and Right to Education.

But today's rulers and some political parties are criticizing with malicious intent that nothing happened during the Congress regime, she said. It is said that whatever progress is made in any field today, it is happening on the foundation laid by Congress.

She said that the leader Gidugu Rudraraju, who has not left the party despite all the pressures for ten years, has worked hard to strengthen the party in AP. She hoped that he would give tough competition to the BJP candidate and would win. She expressed confidence that the Congress party will achieve encouraging results in Andhra Pradesh this time. Overseas Congress Working President Pradeep Samala, Rajeshwar Reddy Gangasani, Arjun, Subhash, Asra, and others participated.