YSRCP rebel MLAs attend Speaker’s inquiry

Vijayawada: YSRCP rebel MLAs on Monday attended the hearing conducted on disqualification petition. The MLAs including Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhara Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi attended the inquiry before Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Later, speaking to media, the rebel MLAs said that they sought time from Speaker for giving explanation after consulting legal experts on disqualification notice, for which the Speaker refused. Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chadrasekhar Reddy said that though he informed the Speaker about his ill-health and presented medical reports, Speaker rejected his plea.

Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said that Speaker insisted on reply from them within two weeks, though they appealed for more time as per natural justice. MLA Undavalli Sridevi also stated that though she informed the Speaker about her ill-health and sought more time for her explanation, Speaker rejected her request.

It may be recalled that YSRCP lodged complaint with Assembly Speaker Sitaram and Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju asking them to disqualify party legislators who had joined other parties.