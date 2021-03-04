YSRCP sees unopposed victory in many urban local bodies

Ongole: YSRCP is continuing the same trend that exhibited in the panchayat polls in the municipal elections in Prakasam district and won unanimously in many wards.

There are 50 divisions in the Ongole Municipal Corporation and 439 candidates submitted their nominations for the corporator elections. In them, 147 candidates including the rebels, 80 from YSRCP, 22 from TDP and 35 independents withdrew their nominations by Wednesday. A total of 147 candidates including 50 YSRCP, 43 TDP, 5 CPM and others are in the contest.

In Chirala Municipality, it was announced that YSRCP won unanimously in three of the thirty-three wards including 4, 23 and 24 wards as all opponents in them has withdrawn their nominations by Wednesday evening. There are 138 candidates including 30 YSRCP, 13 TDP, 5 Jana Sena, 3 Congress, 3 BJP and 81 independents contesting at last for the remaining 30 wards while 122 others withdrawn from the election.

In the Markapuram Municipality, YSRCP candidates are announced as won in five of the thirty-five wards unanimously. In the total received 284 nominations, 162 are withdrawn by the candidates and 117 are in the contest for 30 wards. For these 30 wards, 29 YSRCP, 25 TDP, 6 BJP, 10 Jana Sena candidates along with 44 independents are going to participate in the election.

In Giddalur Nagar Panchayat, seven of the twenty wards, including the 1, 5, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 19 wards are announced to be won by YSRCP candidates unanimously. In the total 85 nominations received in Giddalur, 47 are withdrawn leaving 31 candidates including 11 YSRCP and 13 TDP candidates in the contest.

In Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat, seven of the twenty wards, the 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 19 wards are unanimously won by the YSRCP candidates. For the remaining 13 wards, 39 candidates including the 13 YSRCP, 10 TDP and 15 independents are trying their luck for the ward member positions.

In Chimakurthy, only one ward in the total twenty wards is announced to be won by YSRCP unanimously. For the remaining 19 wards, a total of 50 candidates including the 19 YSRCP, 18 TDP, 4 BJP, and 6 independents are going for the election.