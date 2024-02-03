YSRCP ‘Siddham’ for Bigger, Better, Bolder Cadre Meeting In Eluru

Eluru: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has set the expectations bar for the cadre very high with his ferocious speech in the first cadre meeting in Uttar Andhra’s Bheemili Siddham meeting. Now that the party and leaders have made all the arrangements for the second cadre meeting in Eluru today, the cadre coming from 50 constituencies of 8 districts including (Alluri Sitaram Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema Ambedkar, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna & NTR) is awaiting the Chief Minister’s arrival with bated breath.

The huge meeting venue spread across 150 acres is donned up with blue and green interior, YSRCP Party flags and CM Jagan’s Siddham flags have adorned the venue, which looks like a party fortress.

Several arrangements have been made to enthuse the party cadre and pump them with the energy to fight the coming polls with utmost sincerity. The cadre arriving at the venue are being stamped with ‘Jai Jagan’ and ‘Siddham’ on their hands and are being provided with placards featuring Siddham printed on them. Placards with cutouts of CM Jagan standing in a commanding posture are also being distributed among the cadre. For this meeting, the party is going to launch their new Siddham slogan for the cadres, which is, ‘Memu Siddham - Maa booth Siddham’ (I am ready, and my booth is also ready.) A massive rank has been put up at the heart of the event venue site which is going to attract all the eyeballs! CM Jagan is expected to walk across the rank to connect with the cadre across the venue

Expressing his excitement to hold the biggest-ever political meeting in the state, MP and party Regional Coordinator Midhun Reddy said, “We are all set to host the biggest political meeting in Eluru, and the party and the cadre are desperately waiting to see what new message CM Jagan will impart. I am expecting that CM

Jagan will give direction to the cadre and supporters on how to win 175/175 constituencies, especially the ones in the central zone. Cadre and supporters from 8 districts and 50 constituencies are arriving. It is going to be a massive event.”

Supplementing his views, Eluru MLA Alla Nani went on to say, “This event is going to be much grander and fiercer than the Bheemili meeting.”

Denouncing the opposition, he said, “I only have one message for the feudalistic TDP & JSP alliance who proclaim that the undivided Krishna and Godavari district is their ‘Adda’ just because they belong to the same caste as the dominant population here, they should know that people have rejected caste politics and they will teach TDP & JSP a lesson to the cronies who are trying to manipulate people and are using them as a caste-based vote bank.”

Present at the venue, Denduluru MLA, Abbaya Chowdhury, was seen cheering the cadre with the Siddham placards. Calling the cadres, CM Jagan’s Krishna, Chowdhury stated, “The YSRCP cadre, like Krishna, is ready to help their Arjun in this YUDDHAM against the Kauravs! The echo of SIDDHAM by the cadre, booth workers, as well as party supporters coming in from 50 ACs in Eluru, sent shockwaves to both TDP & JSP combined. We are a party that has a determined leader. We are a party that has fulfilled 99% of its manifesto promises. We are a party that has finalized its candidates and booth workers. We are prepared by all means possible. On the contrary, the opposition parties - TDP, and JSP are not just aimless, directionless, but their confusion is for everyone to see from Kuppam to Ichchapuram!”