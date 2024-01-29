YSRCP state CEC member calls cadre to ensure victory to Maqbool

YSRCP State CEC member Pula Srinivas Reddy visited Gandlapenta Mandal Chamalagondi Panchayat and expressed that their party's leader, Jaganmohan Reddy, is providing welfare benefits to all, regardless of their political affiliations.

He directed Chamalagondi Panchayat to ensure a resounding victory for their MLA candidate Maqbool. The program was attended by YSRCP party leaders, activists, and supporters from Chamalagondi Panchayat.