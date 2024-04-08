YSRCP, TDP Allies Hit The Ground As Electioneering Heats Up: CM Jagan calls Naidu a sadist

Podili: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday termed his opponents Nara Chandrababu Naidu and other alliance leaders as sadists.

Addressing the ‘Memantha Siddham’ public meeting at Konakanamitla Crossroads near Podili in Prakasam district, Jagan said the ensuing elections were between the forces opposing the poor and wanting to obstruct the welfare of the old aged, women, and children, and the one man who is striving in support of them. He asked the people to choose the YSRCP if they wanted to continue the welfare schemes.

He dubbed the TDP president as a political opportunist, liar and deceiver, and told the public that he had stopped the pensions to the old aged, women, and people suffering from chronic illnesses. He said Naidu used the services of Nimmagadda Ramesh to complain about the volunteers and stopped the door-to-door delivery of pensions.

He said that more than 30 welfare pensioners died as they were forced to stop the door-to-door pension distribution, which has been in practice for nearly 56 months.

Jagan Mohan Reddy called Naidu a sadist who cannot tolerate any good happening to the poor, providing housing plots and other welfare programmes to the poor, offering free electricity, input subsidy, etc, to the farmers, children of poor studying in English medium, transferring money into the accounts of beneficiaries through DBT system, etc.

The Chief Minister said that though Chandrababu Naidu had worked as the chief minister for 14 years, he didn’t have a single scheme to his credit. He said that in his term of just 58 months as CM, he has distributed Rs 2.70 lakh crore to the poor in the name of various programmes, and nearly 75 per cent of them to the BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities. He said that the TDP, BJP, and JSP alliance in 2014 promised many in their manifesto but didn’t fulfill any.

He said that the YSRCP government has fulfilled about 98 per cent of the promises in their manifesto, as they respect it as the Bhagavad Gita. He listed out the works and programmes he introduced in his term, including the Village and Ward Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Centres, Village Health Clinics, Family Doctor System, Arogya Suraksha, volunteer system, pensions at doorsteps, input subsidy to farmers, free crop insurance, zero-interest loans to women, free electricity to crops, introducing AMUL into cooperative milk dairy field so that the farmers get up to Rs 10 per litre extra income, resurvey of lands, complete rights over 35 lakh acres, etc.

He mentioned the Amma Vodi, digital classrooms, facelifting of schools and hospitals under Nadu- Nedu, increasing expenditure under Aarogyasri to Rs 25 lakh, Aasara, EBC Nestam, Nethanna Nestam, and others to provide empowerment to the poor and women.

Jagan introduced Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Markapuram MLA candidate Anna Rambabu, Giddalur MLA candidate Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Ongole MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kanigiri MLA candidate Daddala Narayana Yadav, Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Yerragondapalem MLA candidate Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar and Darsi MLA candidate Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy to the public and requested them to bless the YSRCP candidates.

In the morning, Jagan started his ‘Memantha Siddham’ roadshow from Juvvigunta Crossroads in the Kondapi Assembly constituency and went through Pedda Alavalapadu, Kanigiri, and Nandanamarella to take a lunch break at Chinarikatla in Kanigiri Assembly constituency. After the lunch break, his bus yatra continued to the Konakanamitla Crossroads of the Markapuram Assembly constituency for the Memantha Siddham public meeting via Chereddy Palli and Muchintala. Later, he entered the Darsi Assembly constituency through Podili, Kunchepalli, and Darsi and camped for the night at Venkatachalampalli.