YSRCP will be taught a lesson in 2024: TDP

SRIKAKULAM: People will teach a lesson to YSRCP in the coming elections in a befitting manner, predicted TDP leaders here on Tuesday.

They expressed happiness over the AP High Court granting interim bail to the party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

The TDP leaders celebrated the court’s order by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. In Srikakulam, former MLA G Laxmidevi celebrated the event with the party leaders by displaying Chandrababu Naidu’s photographs.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxmidevi said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will pay a price for pursuing politics of vengeance and foisting false cases on the TDP chief. She said the people were watching each and every activity of the YSRCP government in the State. They will teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the ensuing State Assembly polls, she said.

The TDP leaders also celebrated at Kotabommali mandal centre following Naidu’s release from prison.

They expressed concern over the YSRCP government neglecting the welfare of people, development works and only trying to suppress the opposition. They said it is impossible to suppress the TDP which was founded to protect the pride and honour of Telugu people.

In Itchapuram, TDP MLA B Ashok and other leaders took part in celebrations over the party chief’s release from prison after 52 days.