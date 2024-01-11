YSRCP will win the elections again: Adala Prabhakar Reddy

Adala Prabhakar Reddy, the Nellore MP and Rural Constituency In-charge said the YSRCP party is confident of returning to power in the state. Reddy stated that ever since he took charge as the Nellore Rural Incharge, leaders of the TDP party have been anxious. He confidently announced that he will contest from the rural constituency in the upcoming election.

Reddy also highlighted the special attention Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given to the development of the Nellore Rural Constituency. He further asserted that even if the Janasena, BJP, and TDP parties teamed up against the YSRCP, their combined vote percentage might decrease, but the YSRCP would not lose. Reddy accused the TDP of playing mind games.