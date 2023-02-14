Yuva Galam : Lokesh slams govt over police curbs

Nagari: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that he deployed 1,000 police constables, 20 SIs, 10 CIs and six DSPs to stall his padayatra Yuva Galam. Addressing a public meeting in Nagarai on Monday evening, he said that Jagan could not digest the public response to Yuva Galam padayatra which will be the final journey for YSRCP.

"There are 30 jeeps, drone cameras and intelligence staff before me. They fly a drone and the videos will be watched by Raghurami Reddy and CM Jagan in Amaravati. The police stopped my sound vehicle and grabbed my stool. But I will not go back. What did CM Jagan achieve in 3.8 years of governance except grabbing my mike," Lokesh lambasted.

"If 10th class failed CM has this much of intelligence, being a graduate from Stanford University, how intelligent should am I? I started my journey for the sake of people and this government has filed 20 cases on me till now. I am giving an offer to the CM to file 400 cases," he remarked.

He told police officer Raghurami Reddy to focus on the problems being faced by the police sleuths instead of flying drones on him. Police were asking to raise his voice about the arrears they should get. Home guards were also facing several problems, he said.

"Jagan was shivering to see PM Narendra Modi. He wants to settle his cases only and never questions about the Special Category Status. In the name of SCS, he deceived the youth in the state," Lokesh criticised. He appealed to the people that it is time to vote for TDP for the better future of the state. TDP should win in Nagari constituency. Vote for young leader Gali Bhanuprakash's victory with a huge majority and TDP will take the responsibility of developing Nagari. Earlier, CPI Nagari Assembly constituency in-charge Kodandiah met Lokesh and explained to him that the locals are suffering a lot due to the sand and gravel mafia. Also, the lands of the SCs and STs are being forcibly acquired by the APIIC in the name of development. Lokesh responded saying that he will make every effort to put an end to the sand and gravel mafia when the TDP forms the government. Except for chasing out the industries out of the state, the CM does not have even basic knowledge about industrialisation, he alleged.