YV Subba Reddy meets north Coastal Andhra region leaders, asks to complete development works
The YSR Congress Party District President, Kola Gurulu, along with YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator, Adari Anand Kumar, former MLA Malla Vijaya Prasad, and North Coastal Andhra Regional Coordinator, YV Subba Reddy, held a meeting with corporators, presidents, and in-charges of all the wards in the West Constituency at the party office in the city in the morning.
During the meeting, Subba Reddy emphasized the importance of working together for the development of the constituency. He urged everyone to complete all pending development projects in the area as quickly as possible.
The participants expressed their commitment to work hard to strengthen the party and ensure the victory of Jaganmohan Reddy in the upcoming elections. The meeting witnessed the participation of corporators, presidents, and in-charges from all the wards in the constituency.