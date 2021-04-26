Cars with Dual Zone Climate Control - Offers More Value

Car manufacturers these days offer as much as convenience to their customers, with their products. The Dual Zone Climate control is one such feature, it not only greatly enhances value for money but, with regards to practicality too, it is very helpful. With this feature, both the driver and the front passenger can set the temperature as per their preference.

• Hyundai: The above brand offers numerous features to its customers. The brand is known to offer each single car with a few of the other segment-first features. Two of its current products, both Elantra as well as Tucson are offered having Dual-Zone Climate control feature.

• Mahindra: The above company also strives to offer varied features, which would directly enhance the value for money with its products. This helps the company to attract potential buyers to go for really good products. Mahindra offers dual zone climate control for its premium SUV, the Alturas G4 as well as its compact SUV, the XUV300.The Mahindra XUV300 is the only car in its segment which has the above feature.

• Volkswagen new T-Roc comes with dual zone climate control. The above feature complements the car as well as its premium persona.

• Toyota, new Fortuner was launched not long ago, with this feature. The new Fortuner looks more stunning as well as premium.

• Ford Premium SUV, Endeavour comes with dual-zone climate control. Most of the car in this segment is offered along with this feature.

• Jeep launched its updated Compass beginning of the year. This car was heavily updated both inside as well as outside. The interiors of the car had a complete makeover as well as they look really premium as well as upmarket. The Jeep Compass is offered with dual zone climate control as well. With the above feature, this car has got more value for itself.