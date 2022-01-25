Driving can be very Tricky: This video showcases, as to how skilled the driver was

Driving in the hills can be really very tricky, but few have mastered the skill. Sometimes, while driving you may face a very tricky situation, wherein, it would be very difficult to take a U-turn on a narrow hill road. This is what, exactly, happened to someone. In this video, we can witness a driver making a U-turn on a very narrow hill road.





The above video has been uploaded on youtube by Driving skill on the YouTube channel. This video helps showcase as to how skilled the driver was. This video itself is around 1 minute 34 seconds long, but the speed have been increased.

A few things, which were in the favor of the driver here are the front-mounted engine, which ensure that most of the weight does stay in the front of the vehicle. There was no one sitting in the 3rd row, which again helped in keeping the weight on the front wheels. The video comments also state that the car has front wheel drive, which was an added advantage, else the rear-wheel car may have lost traction considering the rear tyres at the edge of the cliff.









Driving on the hills

After lockdown has been eased, many people headed towards the hill station and people were still preferring to sue personal vehicle, the reason, they were worried of getting infected, if they tend to use public transport. Driving on hills is quite different when compared to driving on the city roads. Drivers should follow some of the tips, while driving on the hills.

Driving on the left side

Roads on the hills are filled with blind turns, both opposing driver and you may not spot each other in a timely manner. While staying on the left side, you would simply have enough space for the oncoming cars to pass.

Engine braking

On hilly areas, brakes are frequently used which can reduce their effectiveness, heating may also lead to brake failure and even fire. One should use the engine to slow down the speed. Dropdown a gear, which would increase the revs of your engine, this would begin slowing down the car. Driving the car in one lower gear would take some load off from your brakes.

Shift Early

Hilly roads demand a lot of attention from the driver; hence it becomes difficult to predict which gear should be in for the hairpin, which lies ahead of him. This is significant because the driver must keep both of his hands on the steering wheel while taking turn. One should not change the gear, while they are in mid-turn.

Do not overtake on turns

While travelling on the mountain roads, we find visibility is limited, hence one needs to pay extra attention. You should only overtake when there exist straight stretch In front of your, this would help you spot the oncoming traffic.

Hold on to a gear

Most people have a habit of shifting early, this would help them save some fuel. However, this is not good practice, while driving on hills. When you go into a higher gear, your engine revs fall, which means your power as well as torque would decrease. However, one needs that power as well torque to climb an incline, hence driving in a higher gear would increase stress on the engine.