Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Edition Launched

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new colour variant of the Pleasure Plus, called the Platinum edition . The Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum colour variant is priced at Rs 60,950 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available across all authorised dealerships in the country. This edition is Rs 2,000 more expensive than the version with alloy wheels.



For the added premium, the scooter is draped in a stealthy matte black colour scheme with a small chromed-out ornament on the front fender. The scooter also gets chrome finish on the rearview mirrors, bar-end weights, exhaust heat shield, and side body panels for added retro appeal. The scooter also features brown interior panels and a black-brown dual-tone seat cover, enhancing its premium quotient. As far as practical upgrades are concerned, it comes with a cushioned backrest which should enhance pillion comfort. There are no other changes apart from these.

The scooter continues to be powered by the same 110.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine as the regular variant. It churns out 8.15PS and 8.7Nm. Underpinnings include a bottom link front suspension, single rear shock absorber, and 130mm drum brakes on both ends with CBS as standard. This particular variant rolls on 10-inch black alloy wheels on both ends with contrasting white rim stickers.

Overall, this is a pretty decent upgrade which should serve well for the added demand expected in this coming festive season. However, we wish this variant had an LED headlamp to make it a much better proposition. In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Honda Activa 6G and TVS Jupiter BS6.