Honda Likely to Launch its New Adventure Bike NX200 on 19th August

On Tuesday, Honda 2Wheelers India has made an announcement that, it would be launching its new Adventure motorcycle on 19th August, 2021. And it is likely to be named NX200. The new bike is expected to be based on Honda Hornet 2.0 naked streetfighter.



This upcoming bike has been teased through varied images as well as videos. The motorcycle is expected to have a sharp look, which would be inspired by CB500X. Its headlamp would receive a flat and slanted appearance, while there is a digital instrument cluster. The raked handlebars to receive knuckle guards.

The bike will have beak like front cowl, a sculpted fuel tank, which would offer both aggressive as well as masculine look to the upcoming motorcycle. Comparatively, Honda CB500X would receive a single-piece seat, this bike being an adventure motorcycle; it would receive a higher riding seat.

When it comes to upside-down front forks as well as meaty off road focussed tyres, its disc brakes are also teased. To save its engine block from scratches as well as damage, there exists a sturdy engine guard too.

Honda is yet to disclose its powertrain details; it is also expected to share the same 184 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which works for Hornet 2.0. This engine has the capacity of churning around 17 hp of power and 16 Nm of torque. Both power as well as torque would remain the same, when it comes to upcoming adventure motorcycle as well.

The bike being a tough off-road worthy motorcycle, it may receive dual channel ABS. it would lock horns with its rivals such as Hero Xulse 200, KTM adventure. The above bike is also expected to challenge Royal Enfield Himalyan too. When it comes to pricing details of the adventure motorcycle, it is yet to disclose by the brand. But it may come with a price tag of nearing to 2 lakh (Ex-showroom).



