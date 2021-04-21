Hyundai to Launch New SUVs & MPV in India to have more Sales

To improve additional sales in India, Hyundai, Korean Manufacturer, from time to time make has been making different strategies, this time, it is preparing plans to introduce varied new SUVs as well as cars in the highly competitive Indian Market. Very soon, the company would be launching a new 7 seater SUV based on the Creta platform, which would be followed by another new micro SUV. In the coming 1 or 2 years, Hyundai would be launching these new cars and SUVs.

New Hyundai Alcazar

Korean Automaker, Hyundai would launch the new Alcazer 7 seater SUV in the next 2 to 3 months. This 7 seater SUV is based on the Creta Platform. When compared to Creta, the SUVs wheelbase has been increased by 150mm; this has helped Hyundai to create more cabin space inside. The SUV has also received design changes as it has got elongated body, new rear profile and flatter roof. The above variant would be available in both 6 and 7 variants. The SUV would rival against, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. Two options are available, 159PS, 2.0L petrol engine and 113bhp and 1.5 L turbo charged diesel engine.









Hyundai AXI

The Korean Manufacturer is in the process of unveiling a new micro SUV, which has been codenamed Hyundai AX1, The above variant, would be introduced by the end of 2021 or by early 2022. The micro SUV has been spotted in few European countries as well as Korea. The new model would be based on the Grand i10 Nilos platform. The above variant would rival against Maruti Suzuki ignis, Mahindra KUV100NXT and also the upcoming Tata HBX. This variant might be powered by a 1.2 litre 4 cylinder naturally aspired petrol engine. The SUV may receive the Santro's 1.1 L engine which could offer 67bhp and 100 Nm torque.









Next –Gen Hyundai Tuscon

In the year 2022, Hyundai has plans to introduce the next generation Tuscon in India. The company has still not made an official announcement about launch timeline. However, in the international market, the above variant sales are happening; it is both available in long wheelbase variant and short wheelbase variant. India, most likely to receive LWB Variant. The India spec model is most likely to receive 2.5 litre inline 4 cylinder petrol engine delivering 190bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Through 8 speed automatic gearbox, the power is transmitted to the front wheel.









New Hyundai MPV

In India as well as other Asian markets, Hyundai is reportedly working on a new multipurpose vehicle. The new MPV would be based on the new Creta's platform, which would be compatible to accommodate varied body styles as well as engine options including diesel, petrol, hybrid and electric. With regards to pricing, the new MPV would be positioned between Toyota Innova and Maruti Ertiga. This vehicle would directly rival against Mahindra Marazzo. This MPV is most likely to be offered having 2 engine options, 113 bhp, 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel and other one 113bhp, 1.5 L naturally aspirated petrol.









New Hyundai Elantra

By the end of 2022, Hyundai is expected to launch its next-gen Elantra Sedan in India. In select international markets, this new variant Hyundai Elantra is on sale, its sports, new sensuous sportiness design theme, it has got Apple CarPlayconnectivity, wireless Android Auto and Hybrid electric technology. The sedan presently is 2.2 inches longer and 1 inch wider. Its height has been reduced by 0.8 inch. Its wheelbase has been increased by around 0.8 inch, so that more space can be created inside the cabin. Based on the new K3 platform, the new Hyundia Elantra might receive the 2.0 litre petrol engine in the Indian market.











