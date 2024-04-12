Live
Just In
Mercedes-Benz India sells 18,123 cars in FY24
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said it recorded highest-ever retail sales in a financial year in India in 2023-24, driven by strong demand for its SUV range.
The company sold 18,123 units last fiscal, a growth of 10 per cent over 16,497 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.
"We achieved the best-ever month, highest-ever quarter and best-ever fiscal in India. This trust reflects in the unmatched desirability for Mercedes-Benz in India, resulting in an overwhelming customer response," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said. In the January-March period this year, the automaker sold 5,412 units, an increase of 15 per cent over 4,697 units in the first quarter of last year.
The automaker is planning to introduce nine new models this year in the country, including three new battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The company said it will strengthen its AMG performance range with the launch of the AMG S 63 e-Performance sedan and the AMG C 63 e-Performance in the second quarter of this calendar year.