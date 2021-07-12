Ola to Launch its Electric Scooter Soon: Ola Group CEO Gives Hint about its Features

Bhavish Aggarwal, OLA Group CEO and Chairman, in his recent tweet, he stated about his upcoming Ola electric scooter, he also gave hints, about what the scooter would mostly receive.

In his tweet, he also stated that the Ola Electric scooter would receive the best-in-class underseat storage space along with keyless, app-based access. In addition, the Ola electric scooter would receive category-leading, long range charge as well.

The Ola Electric Scooter would also likely receive features such as removable Lithium-battery, digital instrument console, alloy wheels, cloud connectivity, telescopic suspension up front and much more.

Bhavish Aggarwal, in his tweet added that, he has got some crazy ads from the marketing team, do not know what they were thinking, hopeless fellows. Giving up on these guys, can you all help me with few ideas; I have a launch coming up very soon! Ola Electric.

Al those interested in sharing their bright ideas with regards to new Ola electric scooter can refer to the tweet and get in touch with the company or retweet