Promotional Discounts from Mahindra this Diwali

Mahindra is one of the most prolific UV producers and it is presently running varied promotional discounts nearing to Rs. 2 lakhs for the year, 2022, for different models which include Scorpio Classic, XUV300, Alturas G4 and others.

Mahindra is providing steep discounts on its varied vehicles such as Mahindra Scorpio N, Thar and XUV700 are three of the most popular sport utility vehicles (SUV) in India, unfortunately, none of these models are discounted during this festive sale.

The price cuts are made up of a mix of cash rebates currency exchange perks as well as internal company savings.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic

During the holiday Season, you might save nearing to Rs.1,75,000 off the price of recently launched Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

A Rs. 20,000 accessory bundle and a Rs. 10,000 exchange incentive are included. In addition, there are corporate discounts available for Rs. 10,000.

Mahindra XUV300

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 might be reduced as much as Rs. 29.000 in certain variants. As an added bonus, customer would receive Rs.10,000 in few extras, Rs. 25,000 in exchange benefits and Rs. 4,000 in discounts for large orders.

Mahindra MArazzo

Benefit nearing to Rs. 5,200 in corporate discounts, up to Rs. 20.000 in cash savings on certain models and up too Rs. 15,000 in exchange benefits when you purchase a Mahindra Marazzo.

Mahindra Alturas

Customers can save up to Rs. 11,500 with corporate discounts, Rs. 2,20,000 with cash discounts, Rs. 20,000 with accessory discounts and Rs. 5,0000 with exchange advantage while purchasing a Mahindra Alturas G4.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Discounts up to Rs. 4,000 are available to businesses, in addition to the consumer cash savings of Rs. 6,500 and accessory discounts of Rs. 8,500 on Mahindra Bolero Neo. SUV purchasers might take advantage of Rs. 4,000 corporate discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15000.