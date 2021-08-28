  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Auto > Auto News

Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to MCGM

Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to MCGM
x

Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to MCGM

Highlights

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday said it has presented electric vehicle, Nexon EV, to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) as part of the company's tender agreement with EESL.

Mumbai: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday said it has presented electric vehicle, Nexon EV, to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) as part of the company's tender agreement with EESL.

According to the company, with the initiation of the Maharashtra EV policy, the state is all set to begin a green revolution.

Furthermore, the company said it is driving the adoption of electric mobility vehicles in India.

Its eMobility ecosystem called the 'Tata uniEVerse' offers a range of solutions supported by the Tata Group companies operating across the country, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Finance, and Croma, in an effort to build a sound EV infrastructure.

In terms of the product, the automaker said that Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency AC motor with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The SUV was launched in January 2020.

Currently, it is the largest-selling electric SUV in India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X