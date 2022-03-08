The New EV renting Technology will enable you to rent 2 wheelers on Indian highways

To discuss the new battery swapping policy, a working group from the National Highway for EV(NHEV) has met the Niti Aayog. Across the nation, the NHEV has been pushing for the public charging station. As part of the plan, there has been discussion that two of the major express highways would be receiving electric two-wheelers as well as three wheelers. In the meeting, the discussion point was, as to how the battery swapping policy can be helpful in ease of doing Business for the Stakeholders.

A proposal has been discussed under which all 30 NHEV charging stations in Jaipur-Delhi as well as Noida-Agra e-highways are going to have 20 two-wheelers electric vehicles with battery swapping technology. This new technology is pitched as something similar as to how the popular Yulu platform works.

How does it work?

These electric two-wheelers would be positioned at the NHEV charging stations. Tourists or general users would be able to receive access to these scooters via an application. Once thy are done using these bikes for the required duration, they can return the vehicles back to the charging station.

Arbhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles stated, this is our 2nd Protype station, which has been constructed in record 30-day time for Delhi-Jaipur E-highway, 2 mor station of the same size and scale would be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-highway, which would conclude the protype modelling of E-hubs. 30 more E-highway charging stations would be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/private entities.

Sinha stated, these charging stations are commercially as well as technically competing with petrol pumps now with 72% utilization and 36 months breakeven with increased capacity to charge about 1000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sect 252 station. These simple prototypes have proved time and again that e-highway stations of NHEV would be world-class and it would draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian Highways.